Sachet-Parampara showcases their versatility in ‘Takdaa Rawaan’

Sachet Tandon and Parampara Tandon come up with a fast-paced peppy love track ‘Takdaa Rawaan,’ featuring the duo in their most glamorous and stylish avatars! While Sachet-Parampara is known for their rock and soulful melodies, this time around, they bring to you a different kind of vocal styling in this vibrant track.

Sung and composed by Sachet-Parampara, ‘Takdaa Rawaan’ has been penned by Kumaar, and the music video shot at some exclusive and posh locales in the UAE, has been directed by Adil Shaikh.

As the duo launched the song today in Mumbai, they were pleasantly surprised with a flash mob on their newly released peppy track by their fans. Sachet and Parampara didn’t only shake a leg with them, but also crooned along the lyrics of the song.

Talking about the song, Sachet Tandon said, “This song is going to be a huge surprise for our fans because it’s very different from anything we’ve done in the past – from the vocals, the music, the styling etc. We had an absolute blast filming ‘Takdaa Rawaan’ and we hope fans enjoy this one.”

Adds Parampara Tandon, “It was a very special experience shooting ‘Takdaa Rawaan.’ The song is peppy, up tempo and the visuals complement the vibe of the song. We’ve tried to offer audiences something different and we hope they like it.”

Says Kumaar, “Takdaa Rawaan has a very carefree spirit and easy-going vibe and the lyrics reflect that mood. Sachet and Parampara have done a fantastic job on the vocals and composition.”

Says director Adil Shaikh, “This is a sure shot treat to Sachet-Parampara fans because they have experimented with ‘Takdaa Rawaan’ that showcases their versatility as artists. The track has been shot on an elaborate scale where a couple is living it up and audiences are going to love this one.”

