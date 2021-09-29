Sachin-Jigar sing a different tune with ‘Nahi Jaana’

- Advertisement -

For noted music composer duo Sachin-Jigar, it is very important to keep on creating independent music in the present time.

Expressing the same, singer-composer Sachin Sanghvi (of Sachin-Jigar) said: “For me and Jigar, to keep on doing independent songs is very important because we’ve been serving scripts, directors and the film industry for so long. This whole indie experience is very thrilling because your song is now independent of all these other moving factors.”

“Whatever love we have got so far for Nahi Jaana is very satisfying because it’s coming from our fans and music lovers. So, lots of independent songs are coming your way,” he added.

‘Nahi Jaana’ is the latest single created by the duo as a tribute to doctors, medical workers and their families who have been sacrificing a lot amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Talking about why the song is dedicated to frontline medical workers, Sachin said: “We felt the need to create a romantic song that is purely based on melody, but at the same time, we were also thinking of doing something to pay tribute to the doctors and the medics. Jigar and I have gone through corona, our families also had the virus and we have seen how the medics are working so hard. So, we really wanted to do something for them.”

“Not only do we salute doctors but also the many sacrifices their families have to make to keep these guys on the job. I’m really happy that we been able to touch it in a subtle and not a very preachy way,” he further expressed.

The music video featuring Sachin-Sanghvi along with Aadil Khan and Esshanya S. Maheshwari, narrates the love story of a newly-married doctor and his wife.

Sung by Sachin, the Sachin-Jigar composition is penned by Siddhant Kaushal.

–By Ahana Bhattacharya