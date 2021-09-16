HomeMusicNews

Sachin-Jigar's track 'Nahi Jana' a tribute to Covid frontline workers

By Glamsham Bureau
- Advertisement -

Mumbai, Sep 16 (IANS) Music composer duo Sachin-Jigar released their track ‘Nahi Jana’ on Wednesday.

The renowned music composers say that through this track, they are paying tribute to the frontline workers who have worked hard in service of people during the pandemic.

- Advertisement -

Talking about the song Sachin-Jigar jointly said: “Nahi Jaana is special and very close to our hearts. We have been fighting this pandemic for over a year now. The frontliners from different sectors are working 24 hours to help us fight this battle. This is an ode from our end thanking them for their selfless services and acknowledging the sacrifices their families make to allow these real life heroes do their job .”

The song features Sachin Sanghvi along with Aadil Khan and Esshanya S Maheshwari. Sung by Sachin, the song is penned by Siddhant Kaushal.

- Advertisement -

–IANS

ym/kr

- Advertisement -
Previous articlePratik Gandhi: The story of 'Shimmy' touched me deeply
Next articleAnjali Tatrari, Avinesh Rekhi to play leads in royal saga 'Tere Bina Jeeya Jaaye Naa'
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

OTT REVIEWS

WORLD NEWS

SOCIAL COUNTER

1,065,747FansLike
43,750FollowersFollow
6,220FollowersFollow
57,524FollowersFollow

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology.

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv