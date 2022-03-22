Sameeksha Sud, Avinash Mishra's new track 'Mean' portrays college romance

- Advertisement -

Actors Avinash Mishra and Sameeksha Sud have come together for a romantic song ‘Mean’. This track is a reflection of college romance and the video has been appreciated by fans after the actors posted the first look of the song.

It is sung by singer Ramya, composed by Teenu Arora, directed by Siddhant Sachdev, produced by Deepak and Deepti Gupta.

Talking about being a part of this song, Avinash says: “I had a great time shooting the song. It’s always a pleasure to work with Sameeksha and director Siddhant , it gives the vibes of happy go lucky when you work with like-minded people and it’s mostly doing work and having fun. As far as performing in the song is totally on the audience’s hand, I hope they like our chemistry and I shall look forward to working on more projects with Sameeksha.

On the other hand, Sameeksha adds about her working experience and says: “It was wonderful working with the entire Team and I can’t wait to collaborate with them again. They ensure that everything right from the audio track to the music video shapes up well.”

Director Siddhant Sachdev also shares: “Music videos are a lot of fun, as telling a story in three to four minutes is challenging. I never do a video which is only for dancing and singing. I try and show romantic stories or heartbreaks.Working with Sameeksha and Avinash was a great experience.”

The song is out now on Treasure Records YouTube Channel.