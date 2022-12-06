Sanjay Leela Bhansali to release ‘Sukoon’ on 7th of December

Ever since Sanjay Leela Bhansali announced that he will be launching a set of original songs as part of the music album titled ‘Sukoon’, audiences have been waiting with bated breath for the release of the entire album. Sanjay Leela Bhansali is known for grandiosity in his movies, compelling storylines, vivid colors and needless to mention some of the most moving melodies and blockbuster songs.

Speaking about the same Bhansali mentioned, “Two years in the making amidst the difficult times of covid, I found peace, quiet, and love while creating SUKOON I hope you find the same while listening.”

With Sukoon, we will see yet another collaboration between Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Saregama. Speaking about their journey of coming up with ‘Sukoon’, Vikram Mehra, Managing Director, Saregama India Ltd. said, “If perfection had a face, then it must be Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and once again it’s evident through his labour of love ‘SUKOON’, a collection of 9 pieces of art in collaboration with the best of the singers from the industry. Not only are we excited, but proud for this association that undoubtedly surpasses any other.”

This album brings together some of the phenomenal singers of the industry and brings back the originals in the time of remakes. 9 different songs which are sung by Rashid Khan,Shreya Ghoshal, Armaan Malik, Papon, Pratibha Baghel, Shail Hada, and Madhubanti Bagchi with the amalgamation of various music instruments from Tablas, Flute, Guitars to Sarangi, Sitars and Harmonium is all set to drop on the 7th of December 2022 on Saregama YouTube channel and all leading streaming apps.