Sean Paul releases brand new 'Scorcha' album

- Advertisement -

Grammy Award-winning music artiste Sean Paul released his eighth full-length album and Island Records debut, “Scorcha”, on Friday. He also unveiled a behind-the-scenes vignette for the music video of the first single “How We Do It” featuring Pia Mia.

“How We Do It” received a lot of positive response and is just shy of 1 million Spotify streams in addition to gathering over 400K YouTube views on the music video.

- Advertisement -

Sean recently earned a Grammy nomination for Best Reggae Album for his 7th studio album “Live N Livin”, which was released in 2021. The album is a collaborative celebration of his Jamaican heritage and dancehall roots in which Sean exchanges the mic with Buju Banton and Damian Marley.

Earlier, Sean also announced his 2022 US ‘Scorcha’ tour dates as he returned to the stage after two years because of the lull induced by the pandemic.

- Advertisement -

The US tour, which started from Boston on April 22, is currently underway with the one in Los Angeles to be held on Friday. The tour will culminate in Monterey on Sunday.