Shaan: ‘Majboor ho gaye’ will take you back to days when melody was paramount

Singer Shaan released his latest track “Majboor ho gaya” for fans on Thursday and he says the melody of the track will take fans back to the 1990s.

The song has been sung and composed by Shaan while Rajesh Manthan has penned the lyrics. The track follows the story of a married couple and their ups and downs along with a hardhitting climax.

“‘Majboor ho gaye’ will take you back to the days when melody was paramount. It’s a soothing track that will grow on you. I’m extremely happy with the way it turned out and complete credit to the whole team for believing in a common vision till the very end,” says the singer.

“Majboor Go gaye”, produced by Shaan Music, is released on the label’s official YouTube channel.