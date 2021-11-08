- Advertisement -

Ater the success of their first collaboration, Baarisha Ban Jaana, Hina Khan and Shaheer Sheikh are back with another music video. They are collaborating again for a new single titled Mohabbat Hai.

Hina Khan announced the same by sharing some BTS video in a monochrome glimpse from the sets of the song. Mohabbat Hai will be directed by Mohit Suri. Produced by Vyrl Originals, it will be sung by Stebin Ben and Pooja Singh Gujral.

In the video, Hina and Shaheer seen in a retro style and looking fabulous in the video.

Hina Khan and Shaheer Sheikh’s first music video, Baarish Ban Jaana, broke several records and was a huge hit among the audience. It’s no surprise that they collaborated again for Mohabbat Hai. Sharing two BTS photos from the shoot, Hina wrote, “Only for your eyes. ShaHina is back with a bang. Mohabbat Hai coming soon. Directed by the very talented @mohitsuri.

Can anyone spot him behind @vyrloriginals @stebinben @poojasinghgujral (sic).” In the photos, Hina looks stunning in a red shimmery off-shoulder dress with high heels. She left her straight tresses loose. Shaheer complements her in a white formal shirt and black jeans.

Check out Shaheer Sheikh and Hina Khan’s monochrome glimpse from the sets of Mohabbat Hai below: