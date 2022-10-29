Shaheer, Zahrah set the wedding mood with 'Main Tenu Chadh Jaungi'

Popular TV actor Shaheer Sheikh, and singer-actor Zahrah S. Khan have come together for their latest wedding track, ‘Main Tenu Chadh Jaungi,’ written and composed by Tanishk Bagchi. Shaheer and Zahrah talk about their collaboration and work experience in the song.

Shaheer, who is remembered for his roles in ‘Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke’, ‘Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi’ and is currently seen in ‘Woh Toh Hai Albelaa’, said that this is the first time he is working on a wedding track.

“This is my first wedding song which makes it very special and memorable. ‘Main Tenu Chadh Jaungi’ is an upbeat pop song and Zahrah has done a wonderful job on the track. She also has great screen presence and it was fun collaborating with her on this one.”

On the other hand, Zahrah is known for some of her hit tracks like ‘Aafat’ from the movie ‘Liger’ or ‘Dance Meri Rani’, and also sang ‘Kinna Sonna’ for Katrina Kaif-starrer ‘Phone Bhoot’.

Talking about her shooting experience for her latest project, she said: “I had an absolute blast filming ‘Main Tenu Chadh Jaungi’ because I could let go of all inhibitions and be myself while playing the character making this song much more special and close to my heart. The song and its lyrics are very relatable to me and the groovy beats are sure to make your dance.”

Director Navjit Buttar also added briefing about the track and how it is going to resonate with the feel of a wedding. “In this track we see the onscreen couple just before their wedding and the fun, playful chemistry they share and how that fun also extends to their wedding day. Zahrah and Shaheer completely owned their characters and brought life and energy to this track,” said the director.

Zahrah S. Khan’s ‘Main Tenu Chadh Jaungi’ is produced by T-Series. Directed by Navjit Buttar and starring Zahrah and Shaheer Sheikh, the song is out now on T-Series’ YouTube channel.