Sharad Malhotra recalls working in 'Bepanah Ishq' music video

Mumbai, Aug 23 (IANS) Earlier this year in March, onscreen couple Surbhi Chandna and Sharad Malhotra starred together in the music video ‘Bepanah Pyaar’ sung by Payal Dev and Yaseer Desai. Now the ‘Naagin 5’ pair have come together again to collaborate with the singer duo in a new music video titled ‘Bepanah Ishq’ – a sequel to the earlier song.

‘Bepanah Ishq’ will be released on Tuesday.

Speaking about it, Sharad says: “In ‘Bepanah Pyaar’, Surbhi Chandna’s character was that of an undercover cop and I played a robber who fell in love with her under unexpected circumstances. The two ran away at the end but now the entire police force is hunting for them. This new song ‘Bepanah Ishq’ is all about this love story. There is a lot of drama and excitement. With Surbhi the chemistry has always been effortless right from our ‘Naagin’ days.”

The music video was shot in July in the mountains of Dharamshala. Sharad says: “I was soaked in the beautiful nature and weather and had a great time.”

Sharad has this image of a romantic hero right from the beginning of his career. He has maintained that even today. How has this been possible?

He explains, “You need to ask this to all my heroines and directors. As an actor I stay true to my character and perform in front of the camera. That’s why people cast me and that’s the reason I am quite consistent with my image. I love that, it’s nice to be loved by the audience. Whether it is a music video or a television show, I have worked in all the romantic roles wholeheartedly and passionately.”

–IANS

ila/kr