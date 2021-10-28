HomeMusicNews

Shehnaaz Gill’s heartfelt tribute to Sidharth Shukla shares ‘Tu Yaheen Hai’ poster

Shehnaaz Gill pays tribute to Sidharth Shukla in Tu Yaheen Hai poster.

By Glamsham Editorial
- Advertisement -

Sidharth Shukla died at the age of 40 on September 3 in Mumbai. His bae Shehnaaz Gill has posted for the first time on social media after the death of her best friend Sidharth Shukla. 

Beauty Shehnaaz Gill returns to social media after almost 2 months she pays tribute to Sidharth Shukla in Tu Yaheen Hai poster. Which will be releasing on October 29.

Sharing a poster of her track titled Tu Yaheen Hai, Shehnaaz Gill wrote: “Tu mera hai aur...” The text on the poster reads: “Tu Yaheen Hai…my heartfelt tribute to Sidharth Shukla.”

- Advertisement -

Check out the poster below.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleBigg Boss 15: Tejasswi Prakash searching for Karan Kundrra; an adorable TejRan moment for fans
Next articleRobert Pattinson teases ‘The Batman’ premiere surprise at fundraising gala
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Related Posts

- Advertisement -

OTT REVIEWS

WORLD NEWS

SOCIAL COUNTER

1,064,939FansLike
45,607FollowersFollow
6,377FollowersFollow
57,580FollowersFollow

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology.

FOLLOW US