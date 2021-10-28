Shehnaaz Gill’s heartfelt tribute to Sidharth Shukla shares ‘Tu Yaheen Hai’ poster

- Advertisement -

Sidharth Shukla died at the age of 40 on September 3 in Mumbai. His bae Shehnaaz Gill has posted for the first time on social media after the death of her best friend Sidharth Shukla.

Beauty Shehnaaz Gill returns to social media after almost 2 months she pays tribute to Sidharth Shukla in Tu Yaheen Hai poster. Which will be releasing on October 29.

Sharing a poster of her track titled Tu Yaheen Hai, Shehnaaz Gill wrote: “Tu mera hai aur...” The text on the poster reads: “Tu Yaheen Hai…my heartfelt tribute to Sidharth Shukla.”

- Advertisement -

Check out the poster below.