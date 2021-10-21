Which is your favourite SidNaaz Song?

- Advertisement -

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill managed to create ripples with their sizzling chemistry in Bigg Boss 13.

Sidnaaz are one of the most-loved on-screen pairs in the industry. Their fans and netizens just cannot get over their sizzling chemistry.

Both who shared a close bond, had featured in three music videos. In the Sidnaaz song Shehnaaz Gill is seen wearing a white gown with sad face and a quote saying, ” Bhichada iss kadar ki ruth hi badal gayi…Ek shaqs saare sheher ko veeraan kar gaya….”

Tell us your favourite SidNaaz song in the comments below and check out all songs of Sidnaaz below: