Adv.
Adv.
Musicnews

Sherine Singh: Being part of a Jubin Nautiyal music video is a dream come true

By Glamsham Bureau
Sherine Singh: Being part of a Jubin Nautiyal music video is a dream come true
Sherine Singh | pic courtesy: instagram
Adv.

Sherine Singh is all set to star alongside Gurmeet Chaudhary in the music video of Jubin Nautiyal’s upcoming love ballad “Bedardi se pyaar ka” by Jubin Nautiyal. The budding actress says it was a dream come true for her to feature in the singer’s music video.

“It has been an amazing experience working with the entire cast and crew of Bedardi se pyaar ka. I’m overwhelmed to be a part of this team. I’ve always been a fan of Jubin’s songs and being a part of a Jubin song is a dream come true,” Sherine said.

She shares screen space in the video with Gurmeet, who plays the heartbroken protagonist. The song has been shot in picturesque Dehradun and Mussoorie.

Adv.

Composed by Meet Bros with lyrics by Manoj Muntashir, the love song also features Kashish Vohra and Altmash Faraz, and drops on June 8.

Adv.
Source@iamsherineofficial
Previous articleShilpa Shetty suggests a new workout routine to break the monotony
Next articleWhat makes Vindu Dara Singh feel ‘Lucky’?
Adv.

RELATED ARTICLES

Adv.

LATEST UPDATES

Adv.

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates