scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
MusicNews

Shreya Ghoshal to embark on global tour to celebrate 20 years in music industry

Shreya Ghoshal, who is known for hits such as 'Ami Je Tomar', 'Bahara' and 'Chikni Chameli', will headline a series of concerts

By Glamsham Bureau
Optimum Featured Image Will Be attached When Available
Optimum Featured Image Will Be attached When Available

Playback singer Shreya Ghoshal, who is known for hits such as ‘Ami Je Tomar’, ‘Bahara’ and ‘Chikni Chameli’, will headline a series of concerts across the world as she completes two decades in the music industry.

She will perform in a 5-city Australia-New Zealand tour from October 7 to October 16, 2022, in Ireland on October 29 and The Netherlands on October 30. Additionally, she will also perform in the USA from November 4 to November 19, 2022.

Talking about the US tour, Shreya Ghoshal said: “This US tour is very special for me as I am completing twenty years in Bollywood, and what a beautiful way to celebrate my journey with my fans. Coincidentally, this is my first tour in the US after the unfortunate pandemic disruption.”

She further said: “I am humbled to be a part of the concert and to be able to continue entertaining my fans. I always had an amazing experience performing for the warm crowd of the US and I am quite excited to perform there after three long years.”

The high-profile music concert will see a seven-city tour across the US. The US leg of the tour will start on November 4 in New Jersey, followed by Dallas, Texas on November 5, Washington, DC on November 11, Oakland, Bay Area on November 12, Los Angeles on November 13, Orlando, Florida on November 18, and will conclude in New York on November 19, 2022.

Previous article
Apologise or face legal action, says notice to Adipurush director for 'Islamisation' of Ramayana
Next article
'Ammu' Telugu original OTT film highlights phoenix-like rise of woman
CELEBRITY GALLERY

Rubina Dilaik

Kiara Advani

Pragya Jaiswal

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

- Advertisment -

Related Posts

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US