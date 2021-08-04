Shrikant Tuli ready to release next track with Tushar Shah

Adv.

Actress Madhurima Tuli’s brother Shrikant Tuli, who is known for the track ‘Khwabeeda’, is coming up with another romantic track ‘Ek Raah’. It is a blend of melody and romance as explained by director Dhruwal Patel.

He says: “Today the audience is more open to viewing experimental content. The mood of the video is dark and trippy. When attempting such a genre, it is paramount to keep it this way enough for people to like it.”

Music composer and lyricist Sumit Sharma has conceptualised the entire track and according to him audiences will find it unique and refreshing. Sumit comments: “It took us a while to finalise the music and lyrics. We wanted to give our viewers something they have never seen and heard before yet make it acceptable. ‘Ek Raah’ is a testimony to our hard work.”

Adv.

Shrikant Tuli further shares that the song is going to explore different emotions of love. He adds: “Ek Raah will explore the enchanting world of thoughts and emotions. I hope the audience will love this track.”

The song presented by Tushar Shah, Founder of Creative Khayal and Shrikant Tuli, Founder of SVMT Music, is going to be released on August 9 on YouTube. It features Tabish Pasha who has also sung the song and Palak Shah.