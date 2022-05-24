Shweta Guleria, Annu Chaudhary, Parmod Sharma Rana star in 'Allah Ve Allah' song

- Advertisement -

Actors Shweta Guleria, Annu Chaudhary and Parmod Sharma Rana open up about their latest song ‘Allah Ve Allah’ sung by Anu Amanat.

Singer Anu briefs about the track and says it is an emotional song. “‘Allah Ve Allah’ is a cry of despair and one when all hope is lost. It was a very emotional song for me to sing and will truly touch listeners.”

The song has been shot in locations around Udaipur’s Lake Palace.

Actor-director Parmod shares more about the track and says: “The music video of ‘Allah Ve Allah’ will have you at the edge of your seat and hooked right till the end.”

Shweta, who features in the track shares her working experience and says: “Since the music video is so vibrant and culturally rich, our looks in the song too were very elaborate. I felt like an Indian princess in a mystic tale.”

‘Allah Ve Allah’ with vocals by Anu Amanat, penned by Zikrr with music by Tee Kay is produced by T-Series. The track is out now on T-Series’ YouTube channel.