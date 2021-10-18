- Advertisement -

The wait is over. The first look of the much-awaited music video featuring the late Sidharth Shukla and actress Shehnaaz Gill has been shared in the form of a poster by the team on social media.

It was released on Sunday by singer Shreya Ghoshal, who shared an image of the poster featuring the two actors along with details of the same.

- Advertisement -

Shreya captioned the poster, “He was a star and will be forever.. The love of millions of hearts will shine bright forever. #Habit our unfinished song.. #Adhura hai par phir bhi poora rahega.. #Sidnaaz ka yeh aakhri gaana, har fan ki khwahish, hamesha ke liye humare dilon mein zinda rahega. Releasing on the 21st October. @saregama_official @shehnaazgill #SidharthShukla @arko.pravo.mukherjee”

In the Adhura poster, Sidharth is seen teasing Shehnaaz as always used to do. They look cute together. Their chemistry was also superb. Fans are crazy for them.

- Advertisement -

This will also be the last project that will feature Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill together and this song would be a treat for all Sidnaaz fans.

The song will release on October 21, 2021. Fans of the couple replied to the post with heart and crying emojis. One fan said, “Your caption and such dedication revived this whole project.” Another wrote, “Our pride, Sidnaaz.”

- Advertisement -

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill met each other on the reality show Bigg Boss 13. Shehnaaz Gill was vocal about her fondness for the actor on the sho

Shehnaaz Gill, who was rumoured to be dating Sidharth Shukla, was seen to be devastated by his death. The actor died at the age of 40.

Check out Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill’s last music video Adhura poster out below: