There is heartening news for Siddharth Shukla fans. Saregama is all set to release their latest original Hindi single – Adhura, as a tribute to the memory of the actor. The song will feature Shehnaaz Gill and the late Siddharth Shukla and will have footage from the last time the popular pair shot together for the music video of the song earlier this year. This was in fact one of Siddharth’s unfinished or ‘adhura’ projects, before his untimely and heartbreaking demise cut short a promising life.

Subsequently flooded with a barrage of fan mail and request to release the song in some form, Saregama took it up on themselves to complete the project and launch the song – Adhura – as a fitting tribute to Siddharth Shukla – his unfinished life story and his last unfinished song.

Shreya Ghoshal & Arko who also composed the music for the song, this beautiful melody is bound to tug at your heartstrings and be a cathartic gift for the millions of fans of the late actor and Shehnaaz Gill , something that they will cherish always.

Adhura will release on Saregama’s Music YouTube channel and all the major music streaming platforms on the 21st of Oct.

Known for his work in shows such as ‘Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na’, ‘Dil Se Dil Tak’ and ‘Balika Vadhu’, Sidharth, who came out as the winner of ‘Bigg Boss 13’, died aged 40 after suffering a massive cardiac arrest on September 2.

He is survived by his mother Rita Shukla and two sisters.