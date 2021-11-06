Sidhu Moosewala features alongside Barbie Maan in latest track ‘Moh’

- Advertisement -

Celebrated Punjabi singer-rapper-lyricist Sidhu Moosewala and singer Barbie Maan have joined hands for a track titled ‘Moh’. Barbie says that her latest song ‘Moh’ will have a great impact on the audience not only for its music but also because of its great visuals.

Jasmeet Kaur Maan who is popular as Barbie Maan has given singles like ‘Teri Gali’. While talking about her experience shooting for ‘Moh’, Barbie said: “It has always been a fruitful experience collaborating with this production house.”

- Advertisement -

“As much as I have loved the song’s music, I must say that we have created a visual spectacle. The whole team worked wholeheartedly along with Sidhu”.

‘Moh’ is a Punjabi song for which music is given by The Kidd, lyrics by Rangrez Sidhu and has been shot by Sukh Sanghera.

- Advertisement -

The shooting was done in London and completed within five days.

The Punjabi song released on Saturday on the official YouTube channel of Gold Media, is sung by Barbie and Sidhu Moose Wala. The duo have also featured in this track.

- Advertisement -

Sidhu is known for songs like ‘So High’, ‘Bambiha Bole’ and his debut album ‘PBX 1’ peaked at 66th on Billboard Canadian Albums chart.