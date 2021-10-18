- Advertisement -

Since Saregama’s announcement of Adhura – the last song featuring the popular couple Shehnaaz Gill and the late Siddharth Shukla went up – the digital universe has been flooded with emotional reactions of all kinds. While the die-hard fans of Sidnaaz have expressed their absolute joy in getting to see their favourite duo on screen for one last time, they have also been very vocal in expressing their opinion about the name of the song being ‘Adhura’.

Over the last few days, the Saregama team received a lot of passionate feedback from the ardent fans asking them to rename it to ‘Habit’, which was in-fact the original the name of the song, when it was first conceptualised.

- Advertisement -

Not one to let fan-speak go unheard, the team at Saregama has heeded their wishes and have now decided to call the song Habit. To this effect they have just released a new poster with the new song name, thereby making it official.

This would be the first time perhaps when fans have ensured a song name is changed as per their wishes. It is also reflective of the immense popularity and love both the actors continue to share and the palpable excitement on the upcoming release of the song. Habit has been composed by the master composer Arko and sung by the incomparable Shreya Ghoshal and Arko himself.

- Advertisement -

Habit is set to release on the Saregama Music YouTube channel and on all leading music apps on 21st October.