Sigrid returns with new single ‘Mirror’

Last year, Sigrid was in LA working on the embryonic songs that would become the follow-up to 2019’s UK top 5 album, Sucker Punch, the critically acclaimed debut that followed the pop sensation’s BBC Sound of 2018 win and success of festival anthem Strangers. But when the pandemic hit, Sigrid had to return to Norway. On the flight home, Sigrid realized she had the genesis of ‘Mirror’, the immaculate disco-ball shaped new single, out today on Island Records.

‘Mirror’ is the extraordinary return for an artist who rewrote the rulebook on the pop-archetype and arrived onto the world stage with unofficial feminist anthem ‘Don’t Kill My Vibe’.

‘Mirror’ was written for the festivals that have become Sigrid’s definitive stage, and the thousands of fans who will “feel the bass in their chest” says Sigrid, adding, “I walk into the studio and know I want to make a big chorus!” ‘Mirror’ is a track evocative of Sigrid’s talent of zooming in on the personal whilst speaking to the universal, “I love who I see, looking at me in the Mirror”.

‘Mirror’ was finished in Denmark – having started life with longtime collaborator Emily Warren – with some of the biggest songwriters and producers who had been expats in LA, returning to Scandinavia and getting back to basics. Superstar songwriter Caroline Ailin (Dua Lipa, Julia Michaels) and producer Sly (Jonas Brothers, Dua Lipa) worked with Sigrid on finishing the song, having started life – as all of Sigrid’s music has done – at the piano.

“I’m not an artist without being in the studio, writing, and I’m not a writer without being on stage”. The studio has always been the pop star’s safe space, but the pandemic meant the studio became symbolic, and the stage became her inspiration and intention: getting back to her fans, and a new era of glorious experimental pop was born.

The video for ‘Mirror’ is a remarkable collaboration with director Femke Huurdeman at award-winning production company CANADA (Rosalia, Beck) and represents self-love in the aftermath of a relationship, through a cinematic visual feast of dance and movement. In Sigrid’s own words, “We wanted to explore how conflicting it can feel to have different sides of yourself competing against each other, and not working together. And as I can’t stand still whilst singing, there’s a lot of dancing, running, driving – you can tell I had a great time on the shoot :)”.



“It can be quite liberating to reinvent yourself after getting out of a relationship. This journey of finding your core, coming to terms with who you are and radiating this from oneself is at the heart of the concept of the video. For me, it’s always important to showcase a 3-dimensional image of a character. We built together on a language of movements, and different moods for each scene, all rooted in Sigrid’s own style of performing. She can be empowering, humorous, sensitive, playful, captivating and bold, and that’s something I think you can feel throughout the video,” says director Femke.