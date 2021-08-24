Singapore based Dhruv’s ‘Double Take’ trends

- Advertisement -

Raised in Singapore, with roots in India and the UK, 22-year old singer and songwriter dhruv has taken the international charts by storm with his track “double take”.

“double take” is a song about “how dizzying falling in love with a friend can feel”, dhruv shares. The track has garnered millions of streams across the world. Even stars like Noah Beck and Sung-hoon of Enhypen have jumped on the “double take” trend, amongst other huge names.

Dhruv has climbed his way into Top Hits playlists in the US with “double take”, and has been dominating viral charts across the globe, peaking at #1 in the Philippines and Thailand while making it into the Top 5 in Malaysia, Indonesia and Singapore.

On the incredible success of the track, Dhruv says, “It’s difficult to compute but amazing. I remember celebrating an early milestone when it hit 1000 streams a few days after I dropped it. I really couldn’t have expected it to reach this scale, especially since it is my debut and I released it independently.”

As the song continues to spread like wildfire across the globe, winning the hearts of new fans everywhere, he shares, “Friends from high school have been sending me videos of the song playing in coffee shops I used to frequent and on different local stations I’d listen to on my way to school. It’s honestly a bit surreal. It feels really special to me that the song has resonated in South East Asia, and in Singapore in particular, because that’s where I was raised.”

Inspired by the likes of Frank Ocean, The Beatles and Amy Winehouse, Dhruv started composing melodies at an early age and had written hundreds of songs on his bedroom piano by the time he started posting them on the internet. After his debut in 2019 with “double take”, he followed up with the releases of “moonlight” and “vulnerable” in 2020, both of which went on to achieve comparable levels of success and offered promising glimpses of what his first EP might sound like.

2021 will see the release of his first body of work, one that uniquely combines his pop and R&B influences, and is set to cement his name on a global stage.