Ammy Virk’s romantic track ‘Pyar Di Kahani’ is a sensitive love story

After giving blockbuster films to the Punjabi industry like ‘Puaada’ & ‘Qismat 2’, popular Punjabi actor & singer Ammy Virk is all set to hit the music charts with his new single track ‘Pyar Di Kahani’. It is a romantic track that got released today on Saregama Music YouTube channel and all leading OTT streaming platforms. The song is already winning hearts of the fans in just a few hours.

This heart-touching melody is shot at some of the most beautiful locations of Chandigarh.

Speaking about the female lead, this time Ammy has teamed up with famous South Indian Actress Nikki Galrani. The actress is being launched in Punjabi Industry with this song. Nikki has worked in more than 30 South Indian films.

Ammy Virk said: “This is such a soulful melody with such heartwarming lyrics. The video has a beautiful story that talks about the ultimate test of true love – sacrifice. I am delighted that Nikki Galrani is featuring in this video. This is one of my most special songs – and I hope my audiences love it and appreciate it.”

Nikki Galrani said, “This is my first debut in the Punjabi music industry, and I couldn’t have asked for a better launch. Ammy Virk is a name to reckon with in the Punjabi music scene and to star in a video of his song is a golden opportunity. I had a great time shooting for this song and I hope I am accepted by all.”

The heartrending lyrics are given by Raj Fatehpur and the soulful music by Sunny Virk, laced with the magical voice of Ammy Virk, easily makes ‘Pyar Di Kahani’ one of the soul-stirring songs that has come out of the Punjabi music industry in recent times. The video of the song is directed by Navjit Buttar.