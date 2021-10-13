Singer-politician Babul Supriyo’s new song ‘Tera Chehra’ out

- Advertisement -

Noted playback singer and politician Babul Supriyo pays tribute to legendary ghazal singer Jagjit Singh, in his new song ‘Tera Chehra’.

Produced by Kumar Taurani, Babul lent his voice to the song along with Pranshu Jha. The song is written by Kaif Bhopali, with additional lyricist Priyanka Raina Bala.

Remembering Jagjit Singh, Babul said, “He had a voice that was as smooth as silk, as comforting and soothing as capable of reaching down deep within your soul and unlocking moments and memories, love, pain, laughter, passion and emotions you thought belonged to the past.”

Tips released the song as part of the series of Tips Rewind.

Tips Rewind platform will bring together many popular artistes who will showcase and perform the mesmerising renditions of Jagjit Singh on the same stage.

The artiste line up includes Sonu Nigam, Hariharan, Babul Supriyo, Shaan, Sameer Khan, Ankit Tiwari, Talat Aziz, Amit Mishra, Bandish, Ash King, Shahid Mallya and Navraj Hans.