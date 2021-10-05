- Advertisement -

Singer-music composer Raashi Sood’s latest music video ‘Mil Mahiya’ features Sonakshi Sinha. In a conversation, Raashi shared her experience of working with the ‘Dabbang’ actress.

“I couldn’t really believe what was happening here. I actually told her that somebody pinch me because I couldn’t believe that she’s on the song,” said Raashi who predominantly works in the Punjabi music industry and is known for her popular music video titled ‘Jeen Di Gal’ female version.

- Advertisement -

She elaborated further, “With Sonakshi it’s been such a pleasant experience, she is very kind. She’ll made me feel comfortable. It was just a fun experience working with her. And the best moment was when she actually said that ‘Mil Mahiya’ is my song, that was awesome.”

‘Mil Mahiya’ is a pop romantic track. Raashi shared a fun anecdote song related to the song. “The place where I live, there is a lot of electricity issues so I burst my speakers and I had 15 days of no music making. ‘Mil Mahiya’ was a one-hour product, I wrote it in one hour, just a single go. We showed the ideas to Upside and Iconyk and they put their flavour into the song.”