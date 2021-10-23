Sonali Seygall, Priyank Sharma’s new video ‘Ishq Da Rog’ is out

- Advertisement -

Actors Sonali Seygall and Priyank Sharma have come up with a new music video titled ‘Ishq Da Rog’.

Priyank said: “Working on Ishq Da Rog was great. I have worked with A2R Films before, they are a dream team to work with. Their vision, execution is top-notch.”

- Advertisement -

The love song ‘Ishq Da Rog’ is produced by Rahul Sharma and A2R Films.

Adding to that, Sonali mentioned, “I fell in love with the track the moment I heard it, it’s beautiful. It has a story, a meaning and a message, something rare in today’s time.”

- Advertisement -

The song is out on Zee Music.