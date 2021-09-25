Sonu Nigam: Jagjit Singh lives on in our hearts

- Advertisement -

As a group of celebrated musicians that includes Sonu Nigam, Hariharan, Ankit Tiwari, Talat Aziz, Ash King are all set to pay tribute to iconic ghazal singer, the late Jagjit Singh, with a new project, Sonu took a moment to recall the legend and his timeless contribution to the world of music.

The project will be launched on the platform – Tips Rewind – A tribute to Jagjit Singh.

It will be a series of songs, Jagjit Singh’s classic ghazals in a new-age reinterpretation.

The series will also feature singers like Babul Supriyo, Shaan, Sameer Khan, Amit Mishra, Bandish, Shahid Mallya and Navraj Hans.

Since the first song of the series will release on September 29, sung by Sonu Nigam, the singer said, “In the era of remixes, Tips Rewind will introduce the young generation to the purest form of music. Jagjit Singh ji lives in our hearts and we thank him for leaving behind such a melodious and evergreen musical legacy.”

Kumar Taurani, of Tips music label said, “Tips Rewind is an initiative to introduce our younger generation to the musical treasure of Jagjit sahab and who better than their favourite singers from the young generation, presenting an old wine in a new bottle. He was a legend and he will live in our hearts forever. I would like to thank all the singers who have participated in Tips Rewind.”

As the musical series will be presented by Skoda, Tarun Jha, Head of Marketing, Skoda, said: “We are honoured to be associated with Tips on this project. Jagjit sahab has left behind a musical treasure for us and our coming generations to listen, his body of work will be remembered forever.”