HomeMusicNews

Stebin Ben’s rollercoaster ride with Rubina Dilaik

By Glamsham Editorial
Stebin Ben's rollercoaster ride with Rubina Dilaik
Stebin Ben collaborates with Rubina Dilaik
- Advertisement -

Singing sensation Stebin Ben is on a roll. His back to back collaborations with his songs is trending on all the music platforms and every household.

After collaborating with ace artists like Shaheer Sheikh, Hina Khan, Mouni Roy and Angad Bedi for his recent videos, Stebin is alll set to collaborate with Rubina Dilaik.

- Advertisement -

Rubina who rose to fame with Big Boss and other television shows is making a mark in the music videos as well. Stebin’s this collaboration with Rubina is a thing to watch out for.

When spoken to Stebin Ben on this song he said, “I am really happy that I am being able to deliver the best and continue to be persistent. Collaborating with Rubina is something that I am very excited. The song has come really well and I’m really excited to showcase this to all our fans. I hope they shower the same love and support to this video as well.”

- Advertisement -

Adding more excitement to everyone is that the song is shot and is set to release at the end of this month.

What more can we expect than a hit from these two popular artists Stebin and Rubina?

- Advertisement -
Previous articleIggy Azalea not comfortable in spotlight any more
Next articleKJo as 'Bigg Boss OTT' contestant: I'd always be overdressed!
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

OTT REVIEWS

WORLD NEWS

SOCIAL COUNTER

1,067,472FansLike
43,020FollowersFollow
6,046FollowersFollow
57,437FollowersFollow

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology.

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv