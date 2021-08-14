Stebin Ben’s rollercoaster ride with Rubina Dilaik

- Advertisement -

Singing sensation Stebin Ben is on a roll. His back to back collaborations with his songs is trending on all the music platforms and every household.

After collaborating with ace artists like Shaheer Sheikh, Hina Khan, Mouni Roy and Angad Bedi for his recent videos, Stebin is alll set to collaborate with Rubina Dilaik.

Rubina who rose to fame with Big Boss and other television shows is making a mark in the music videos as well. Stebin’s this collaboration with Rubina is a thing to watch out for.

When spoken to Stebin Ben on this song he said, “I am really happy that I am being able to deliver the best and continue to be persistent. Collaborating with Rubina is something that I am very excited. The song has come really well and I’m really excited to showcase this to all our fans. I hope they shower the same love and support to this video as well.”

Adding more excitement to everyone is that the song is shot and is set to release at the end of this month.

What more can we expect than a hit from these two popular artists Stebin and Rubina?