Sunburn festival Goa 2021 announced

Percept Live, the founding organization behind Asia’s biggest electronic dance music festival, Sunburn has officially announced the 15th edition of their much-awaited annual festival held in Goa every year.

Aptly themed “#LifeIsCalling’, Sunburn Festival Goa 2021 will present a spectacular three-day showcase on the 28th, 29th and 30th of December 2021 at Vagator, Goa after a hiatus of 2 years. The festival was conducted digitally last year with no fan presence on-ground.

Featuring over 60 international and local artists across 3 stages, the festival will also entail exclusive limited guestlist after-parties at various venues across Goa. The promoters will be partnering with several popular clubs across India for “Sunburn Echo”, the livestream that will recreate the on-ground festival experience across the country. “Sunburn Home” will also give fans the opportunity to watch the live stream of the on-ground festival from the comfort and safety of their homes.

‘Your Safety, Our Priority’ will be the guiding principle for this year’s extravaganza as music, recreation and adventure will be intertwined with safety as fans from various countries will congregate in person for the first time in 2 years in Goa after the onset of the pandemic. The festival will adhere to all the health and safety measures and all applicable COVID-19 government guidelines to ensure fan safety is of utmost priority. Only attendees who have been fully/doubly vaccinated will be permitted to attend the festival. The festival will also be a limited capacity event and new entry and exit protocols will be put into place to ensure safe passage of attendees in and around the venue.

Percept Live has incorporated the best practises being followed safely and successfully for live events across USA and Europe and replicated the same blueprint for Sunburn Festival Goa 2021 to ensure absolute safety of fans. The festival ticket purchase e-Gateway has a rigorous COVID-19 security protocol in place with attendees to compulsorily submit their postal address, e-mail ID and contact number to receive a booking confirmation and unique booking ID. Entry wristbands and a festival information guide will be sent along with a COVID safety kit to the attendee’s postal address provided online.

All patrons must be double vaccinated to enter the festival, and their vaccination certificates will need to be uploaded prior and will also be scanned at the festival gates along with their original government ID proof. The entry gates will have ample entry lanes and will follow norms of social distancing. Additionally, various time slots to enter the festival premise will be allocated to attendees in prior to avoid over-crowding. VVIP tables placed at key points across the venue will ensure prompt service to guests, thereby restricting the attendees need to walk around the festival premise for F&B and other necessities. Fans will be advised to wear face masks when in crowded areas and provisions will be made for regular thermal scanning, hand wash and sanitizers across the festival premise. The organizers have declared a zero-tolerance policy towards any attendee who violates these protocols.

Sunburn maintains a zero-tolerance policy against drugs and substance abuse. Any violation will be dealt with strictly according to the law. Sunburn will be working closely with law enforcement agencies to ensure a 100% drug free festival.

Karan Singh, COO, Percept Live says, “With the vaccinations happening in full swing across India there is a renewed optimism for the live event industry with a focussed thrust on conducting live events with safety being the main priority for most promoters. While COVID-19 put a pause on life over the past 18 months, we are social beings and it’s finally time to ‘Live, Love, And Dance Again’. Sunburn Goa 2021 will be a limited capacity event following global live event best practices and all applicable guidelines. The strict measures put in place will ensure safety for all our fans without taking away from the lively open-air experience of Asia’s biggest music festival. We cannot wait to welcome the Sunburn fans back to Goa.”

In 2020, Percept Live in consultation with the Goa Government authorities opted against organizing an on-ground festival. But due to overwhelming appeals from the fans, a digital edition titled ‘Sunburn NYE 2020’ conducted on 30th and 31st of December 2020 was streamed live on the Sunburn Facebook page to a massive captive global audience. Given the close ties Sunburn and Goa have shared over the past 15 years, the festival had also united with world’s #1 DJ duo Dimitri Vegas Like Mike and Facebook to organize a virtual music fest titled ‘Sunburn for Goa’ on 29th August 2020 to raise funds for the COVID-19 relief activity for the State of Goa. The event raised over Rs. 50 lakhs which was handed over to Chief Minister’s COVID Relief Fund-Goa which was promptly utilized for efforts towards COVID-19 relief and welfare across the State of Goa.