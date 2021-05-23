Suneeta Rao wrote ‘Vaada karo’ when she was pregnant with daughter

Adv.

Pop singer Suneeta Rao has dropped a new track titled “Vaada karo”, highlighting climate change. She says she wrote the song when she was expecting her daughter, who is now 11.

“Vaada Karo is a pledge to fight climate change and spread awareness about it. I wrote the song when I was pregnant with my daughter, who is now 11, and features in the video. I woke up that morning thinking, ‘what kind of world are we leaving for our children?’ And the lyrics of the song just came pouring out,” informed Suneeta.

She then approached music producer Dhruv Ghanekar to compose the song, and he created the melody.

Adv.

“After that I got the Dharavi Rocks Band on board. I have been working with them for many years through the Acorn Foundation and the Dharavi Project with Vinod Shetty. They added the percussion and Hindi rap and that’s how the song became what it is today!” she concluded aboute song, streaming on Hungama ArtistAloud.