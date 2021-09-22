T.I. unveils new song after sexual assault case dismissed

- Advertisement -

T.I. has unveiled a new song after his sexual assault case was dismissed. The new track ‘F— Em’ comes after news broke that neither the rapper nor his wife, Tameka “Tiny” Harris, will face charges, reports Billboard.com.

The case stemmed from a 2005 incident involving a woman who alleged that the couple drugged and sexually assaulted her in Los Angeles.

Charges cannot be made because the statute of limitations expired after 10 years, according to court documents obtained by Billboard.

Clifford Joseph Harris Jr. known as T.I. posted the announcement on his Instagram page. Ahead of the release, T.I. teased a clip from the new “F— Em” music video. “As promised our official msg dropped at 1pm @worldstar GO SEE IT S/O @liljon.”

“Every storm runs outta rain,” he wrote.

In the song, T.I. raps, “Listen, lying ass h-, better shut that/ Upset ’cause they ass ain’t up yet/ Listen, I ain’t never gave no f— about a b—h/ If i did, h-, give my f— back/ Listen, I never gave a f— about them/ Pretty h–s stay in my DM.”

He later says, “On my life, me and my wife run this city/ Can’t snatch these stripes, we don’t care what they talking about, f— them lies.”

In a statement issued to Billboard by T.I. and Tiny’s attorney, Shawn Holley, regarding the couple’s recent legal outcome, the lawyer said, “Mr. and Mrs. Harris are pleased, but not surprised, by the District Attorney’s decision to dismiss these meritless allegations. We appreciate the DA’s careful review of the case and are grateful to be able to put the matter behind us and move on.”

The American rapper is better known by the stage names T.I. and Tip. He is known as one of the pioneers of the hip hop subgenre trap music, along with fellow Atlanta-based rappers Jeezy and Gucci Mane.

He signed his first major-label record deal in 1999 with Arista Records subsidiary LaFace. In 2001, he released his debut album and only project with the label, ‘I’m Serious’, and formed the southern hip hop group P$C. Upon being dropped from Arista, Harris signed to Atlantic and soon co-founded his own label imprint, Grand Hustle Records, which he launched in 2003.