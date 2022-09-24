T-Series brings you a heartbreak saga with ‘DUA’ by Manan Bhardwaj

T-Series is all set to bring you a heartbreak saga that’s guaranteed to tug your heartstrings. Penned, sung and composed by Manan Bhardwaj, the track titled ‘DUA’ revolves around a story of a lover in anguish as he grapples with a heartbreaking situation.

Directed by Amanninder Singh, DUA featuring the singer himself alongside actress Kaashish Vohra, will leave you emotional as you can’t help but empathise with the characters in the music video. The song takes audiences through a moving narrative of how one is pushed to the edge and loses all hope in life after encountering heartbreak and betrayal.

Excited about the song release, Singer Manan Bhardwaj said, “I’m very glad to be working with T-Series on this song and it’s always a pleasure working with them. It was also wonderful shooting with Kaashish Vohra who is extremely professional and a great actor. DUA is a heartfelt track that will leave its mark on the listeners.”

Says director Amanninder Singh, “The music video of DUA captures what one feels when they are completely broken and shattered in love. Anyone who has encountered heartbreak will relate to the music video. Both Manan and Kaashish have given this track their all and their performances truly reflected all the emotions we wanted to capture with DUA.”

Adds Kaashish Vohra, “The pain of heartbreak surpasses everything, but the memories of love still stay and that’s exactly what DUA encapsulates. I had a great time filming this music video with Manan who poured his soul into this track.”

T-Series brings you Manan Bhardwaj’s DUA. The song is out now on T-Series’ YouTube channel.