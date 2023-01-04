Taeyang and Jimin of BTS collaborate on a new single ‘Vibe’

The highly anticipated collaboration between Big Bang’s Taeyang and BTS’s Jimin has now become official with a teaser image featuring the two stars, unveiled by The Black Label on January 4.

Taeyang’s brand new digital single “Vibe”, featuring Jimin of BTS, is set for release on January 13 at 12 AM EST. Fans can anticipate the collaboration of the year, combining the soulful voices of two powerhouse vocalists.

The first poster of the song has Jimin as a featured artist and the cool vibe is unmissable. Both Jimin and Taeyang are seen giving out cool poses on the poster. The caption reads, “VIBE (Feat. Jimin of BTS) 2023.01.13. 2 PM KST.”

Fans of BTS are excited to see Jimin’s first solo project in more than six months. He last released an OST titled With You in collab with Ha Sung Woon.

Check out the poster of Vibe starring Taeyang and Jimni of BTS below: