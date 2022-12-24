Tamar Braxton in hospital after breathing-related health scare

American singer Tamar Braxton had a health emergency amid the holiday season. She shared an update on Instagram, telling her followers that she was rushed to the hospital after spending some time with her friends ahead of Christmas.

“This isn’t an attention post… this is an ATTENTION post,” she wrote, reports People magazine. “Literally I was with my best friends @normankgyamfi and @wardellmalloy shopping and doing Christmas fun s— and the VERY NEXT DAY I had to be taken to the hospital by AMBULANCE, needed oxygen cause I thought God was taking me home cause I could not breathe and my chest was on FIRE!!”

Braxton, 45, continued: “I was taken to @northsidehosp and was met by the BEST nurses and doctors including @therealdrjackie to find out what’s wrong Yall, I have the FLU and let me tell u it’s worse than COVID in my opinion,” she explained.

She added: “I’m on 5 different medications..please be careful.. I wasn’t around a lot people and have NO IDEA where it came from.. enjoy y’all holiday AT HOME.. u don’t want this .. oh yeah I’m completely isolated cause it’s hella contagious I love y’all for real.”

One clip from the post shows Braxton laughing while hanging out with her friends seemingly prior to the health scare. In another selfie, Braxton can be seen wearing her mask while sitting in a hospital bed.

Her mother Evelyn Braxton, 74, responded to the post by commenting, “Love you. Get well soon Tamar.”

According to People, in 2020, Tamar was hospitalised after being found unresponsive in her room at the Ritz-Carlton hotel in downtown Los Angeles.

She later revealed in a lengthy and raw statement on Instagram that she had attempted suicide after suffering “pain” for the past years while working in the entertainment industry as a reality star.

This year, Tamar returned to reality TV after joining ‘The Surreal Life’ on VH1, telling E! Online in October: “Here we are introducing to the world Tamar 2.0 and I think that you’re really going to enjoy this one.”

“On ‘Braxton Family Values’ and all of those dramatic shows, it was another side of me,” she reflected on her past TV appearances. “It was me being the unsolicited advice sister who always did that. And it was the more emotional executive wife who wanted attention.”

Noting that she is now “mature, healthy and ready to conquer the world,” Tamar added: “I’m happy in every sense of the word.”