Ekam Bawa’s new Punjabi song ‘Adab Jatt’ teaser released

Ekam Bawa who has always been known for his magnificent performance in the Punjabi industry, The singer has finally put an over to the wait of his new song called ‘Adab Jatt’

The teaser of the song is out and fans couldn’t stop themselves from showing love over the teaser of the song.

“I am really happy to announce that finally my new song ‘Adab Jatt’ is out, I can’t wait for all my fans to love my new song as they have always showered their love on all my previous song Adab Jatt is an amazing groovy love song, which depicts a cute love story. It was really an amazing experience while shooting for the song The best part about this song is the catchy beats and the lyrics that will make you fall in love. The teaser is appreciated a lot by everyone and now I can’t wait for my fans to watch this song”, exclaims Singer Ekam Bawa.

Ekam Bawa had recently launched his own Music label called ‘Ekam Bawa’ This singer has many more music albums to offer the fans under his label, he will be announcing soon Ekam Bawa who has always been applauded for his talent in the Punjabi Industry is all set to rule the Bollywood music industry with his melodious voice.

On the work front – Ekam Bawa is all set to rule the Bollywood industry now with his new upcoming singles and his most well-known song ‘Lalkare’ has crossed over 14 million. He has also composed and sung songs like ‘Love You’, ‘Bugga Bugga’, Lalkare, 4 Din,’ Ziddi Jatti’, ‘Pee Pee Ke’, ‘Reejh DIl Di’, ‘Sniper’, ‘Fake Bande’, ‘Love You Jatta’, Sardarni, ‘Reejh’, ‘Yaar Maar’, ‘Munda Miss Karda’. He has more projects on the bucket list to offer all his fans which will be announced soon.