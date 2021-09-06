The chequered romantic graphs of Kim Sharma, Leander Paes

- Advertisement -

Bollywood actress Kim Sharma and former tennis ace Leander Paes have made headlines after making their relationship official with a post on social media. This is not the first time Kim, who has worked in films ‘Mohabbatein’, ‘Fida’ and ‘Kehta Hai Dil Baar Baar’, among many others, gained the spotlight over her love life.

The actress reportedly dated video jockey Yudhishthir or VJ Yudi. The two dated between 2000 to 2003 before parting ways.

Her next relationship with Indian cricketer Yuvraaj Singh made headlines. The two, who called it quits in three years, were photographed together in several Bollywood parties.

In 2010, Kim got married to Kenyan businessman Ali Punjani. The two got married in a hush-hush affair in Mombasa, Kenya. The two split by 2016. Several reports claimed that the actress met her ex-husband when she was holidaying in Kenya.

The 41-year-old actress was also linked to a Spanish singer named Carlos Marin and dated for two years. According to reports, Kim met Marin during her tour. The two were even planning to take the relationship to the next level.

Leander has also been in the spotlight with his love life.

The former tennis player dated Bollywood actress Mahima Chaudhary for three years in 2000. According to reports, Mahima ended everything with Paes after learning that he was having an affair with then-married model Rhea Pillai.

The 48-year-old, who is still unmarried, began dating Rhea, who was once married to Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt, in 2005.

Their love story went on for over a decade and the two walked their separate ways reportedly in 2014.

It was on late Sunday night Kim confirmed her relationship status with Paes on Instagram putting all rumours to rest.

Paes will be seen in a sports docu-feature ‘Break Point’. The series which also features Mahesh Bhupathi, will showcase their bromance to break-up journey through the seven-part series with their fans.

The docu-feature showcases the journey of the iconic on-court partnership between the living legends as well as their off-court lives.

The series is jointly directed by award-winning filmmaker duo Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Nitesh Tiwari.