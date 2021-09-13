The Kid LAROi announces 51-date ‘End of the World Tour’ 2022

- Advertisement -

Just hours after making his stage debut at the 2021 MTV VMAs alongside Justin Bieber, The Kid LAROi announced the dates for his upcoming debut headlining tour on Monday morning. The 51-date tour is slated to start off with a January 29 show at the Arizona Federal Theatre in Phoenix and keep the singer on the road through a June 11 show at Spark Arena, Auckland, covering North America, Europe, and Australia..

“I am beyond excited to share this experience with you all,” LAROi said in a statement according to Billboard.com. “It’s always been a dream of mine to headline a global tour. I cannot wait to see my fans all around the world and give them something that they won’t ever forget. It’s been a long time coming.”

- Advertisement -

According to the release, LAROi will perform songs from all three chapters of his ‘F*ck Love project’ on the dates. Charlton Kenneth Jeffrey Howard professionally known as Kid LAROi, is an Australian rapper, singer, and songwriter. LAROi is from the Kamilaroi people, an Indigenous Australian nation, from which he derived his artist name LAROi. He gained a local following before joining a partnership agreement with Lil Bibby’s Grade A Productions and Columbia Records.

LAROi, 18, gained international attention with his song ‘Let Her Go’, and attained further popularity with his song ‘Go’ featuring Juice Wrld.

- Advertisement -

His debut mixtape ‘F*ck Love’ in 2020 peaked at number one on the Australian ARIA Charts, making him the youngest Australian solo artist ever to reach the top, and also reached number one on the US Billboard 200.

Additionally, LAROi’s songs ‘Without You’, its remix with Miley Cyrus, and the recent release ‘Stay’ with Justin Bieber reached the top ten of the Billboard Hot 100, with ‘Stay’ peaking at number one.

- Advertisement -

Tickets for the tour will go on sale on September 17.