‘The Killers’ #1 album on UK albums chart with ‘Pressure Machine’

‘The Killers’ earn critical acclaim and explode onto charts worldwide with their studio album, PRESSURE MACHINE, landing their 7th consecutive #1 album on the UK album chart (and Brandon Flowers’ 9th #1 in the UK overall including his two solo albums). In addition it’s the band’s 7th consec­utive Top 10 album in the US.

‘Pressure Machine’ via Island Records follows last year’s critically-acclaimed Imploding The Mirage, which gave the band a record-breaking sixth consecutive UK #1. Like its predecessor, the album was co-produced by the band, Shawn Everett, and Jonathan Rado (of Foxygen).

When the promotional run and worldwide tour for Imploding the Mirage was shut down in 2020 by the pandemic, “everything came to this grinding halt,” Brandon said. “And it was the first time in a long time for me that I was faced with silence. And out of that silence this record began to bloom, full of songs that would have otherwise been too quiet and drowned out by the noise of typical Killers records.” Pressure Machine has now cast a view into the everyday realities of a small American town with a stark, tough beauty, as it became the Killers’ most restrained and resonant album yet.

PRESSURE MACHINE arrives as the Killers make plans to head back out on the road across the U.S. and Canada next year, to celebrate their new album and Imploding the Mirage, along with their much-loved catalogue of global hits. The 7-week, 29-city tour opens August 19, 2022, at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, and will wrap up at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit on October 8th.

The Killers have sold nearly 30 million albums since the release of Hot Fuss, their 2004 debut on Island Records, and have headlined sold-out stadiums and festivals in more than 50 countries on six continents.