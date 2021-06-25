Tomorrow X Together drop new remix ‘0X1=LOVESONG’

Adv.

K-pop’s 4th generation ‘It’ boys TOMORROW X TOGETHER (SOOBIN, YEONJUN, BEOMGYU, TAEHYUN, HUENINGKAI) released “0X1=LOVESONG (I Know I Love You) feat. pH-1, Woodie Gochild, Seori,” a remix of their newest title track from ‘The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE’ which made its Billboard 200 debut in Top 5.

The original title track, “0X1=LOVESONG (I Know I Love You) feat. Seori,” is an energetic Hybrid pop rock song expresses a boy’s certainty in the love he feels for ‘you,’ who came to him in a world of chaos. The members’ vocals are simultaneously rough and delicate, and are wonderfully complemented by the dreamy vocals of featuring artist Seori.

In addition to #5 debut on the Billboard 200, “0X1=LOVESONG (I Know I Love You) feat. Seori” has also made its mark on Billboard’s World Digital Song Sales chart, Global 200 Excl. U.S., and Global 200, as well as Spotify’s Global Top 200

The new remix “0X1=LOVESONG (I Know I Love You) feat. pH-1, Woodie Gochild, Seori” differs from the original track with its use of acoustic guitar, bass, electric guitar, and electric keyboard. Korean rappers pH-1 and Woodie Gochild also feature on this track with their own interpretations of “love.”

TOMORROW X TOGETHER released their second studio album The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE on May 31. The album features eight tracks including title track “0X1=LOVESONG (I Know I Love You) feat. Seori” and the band’s first English song “Magic.” Following the album’s release, “Magic” became the #1 Most Added on Mediabase Top 40 Add Board (June 1). With The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE, the band made two appearances on Good Morning America (GMA) and made their late night television debut on The Late Late Show with James Corden.