Tomorrow X Together new album debuts at top 5 in billboard 200

K-pop’s 4th generation ‘It’ boys TOMORROW X TOGETHER (SOOBIN, YEONJUN, BEOMGYU, TAEHYUN, HUENINGKAI) have charted their fourth entry into the Billboard 200 with The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE which makes its debut on the chart at No.5.

TOMORROW X TOGETHER made their debut in March 2019 under BIGHIT Music and quickly rose to fame with their debut EP, The Dream Chapter: STAR, which made the young group the first K-pop group to chart their debut album on the Billboard 200. The band’s previous all-time high on the chart, No.25, was marked by their October 2020 EP, minisode1 : Blue Hour.

Released May 31, The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE is TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s second studio album featuring eight tracks, including title track ‘0X1=LOVESONG (I Know I Love You) feat. Seori’ and the band’s first English song ‘Magic’. Following the album’s release, ‘Magic’ became the #1 Most Added on Mediabase Top 40 Add Board (June 1). TOMORROW X TOGETHER performed two dates on ABC’s Good Morning America (GMA) on June 10 and June 12, and made their late night television debut on The Late Late Show with James Corden on June 14 (CT).

TOMORROW X TOGETHER, read as ‘Tomorrow by Together’, has come together under one dream in hopes of building a new tomorrow. The act consists of SOOBIN, YEONJUN, BEOMGYU, TAEHYUN, and HUENINGKAI. In just two months after its debut in March 2019, TOMORROW X TOGETHER successfully sold out their first US showcase in 6 cities. Emerging as super rookies within the global K-pop scene,the band has been globally recognized by names such as Radio Disney and the MTV Video Music Awards. Their latest release, The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE, charted No. 5 on the Billboard 200, establishing the boy-band as a top-seller and leader of K-pop’s 4th generation.