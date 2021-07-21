Tomorrow X Together announce ‘The Chaos Chapter: Fight Or Escape’

Adv.

K-pop’s 4th generation ‘It’ boys TOMORROW X TOGETHER (SOOBIN, YEONJUN, BEOMGYU, TAEHYUN, HUENINGKAI) announced their return with The Chaos Chapter: FIGHT OR ESCAPE, slated for August 17.

The Chaos Chapter: FIGHT OR ESCAPE is a repackage of the band’s latest album released in May, The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE, which depicted teenagers who have frozen as a response to the onslaught of the world. With catchy melodies and relatable lyrics, the album reflected the universal sentiments of Generation Z in today’s world.

The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE featured eight tracks including title track “0X1=LOVESONG (I Know I Love You) feat. Seori” and the band’s first English song “Magic.” Following its release, the album debuted at No.5 on the Billboard 200 where it continued to chart for five consecutive weeks as of July 20 KST, and its English track “Magic” became the #1 Most Added on Mediabase Top 40 Add Board on June 1. With The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE, TOMORROW X TOGETHER made two appearances on Good Morning America (GMA) and made their late night television debut on The Late Late Show with James Corden.

Awaiting their August release, TOMORROW X TOGETHER revealed a promotion calendar that details key release dates for The Chaos Chapter: FIGHT OR ESCAPE. The calendar first announces the hashtag event ‘#LOOKBACK_MOA’ for July 23, followed by two versions of concept clips and photos, as well as various teaser content including a tracklist, album preview, and music video teasers.

TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s second studio repackage album The Chaos Chapter: FIGHT OR ESCAPE is available for pre-order now. More information on the album can be found on Weverse.

TOMORROW X TOGETHER, read as “Tomorrow by Together,” has come together under one dream in hopes of building a new tomorrow. The act consists of SOOBIN, YEONJUN, BEOMGYU, TAEHYUN, and HUENINGKAI.

Emerging as super rookies within the global K-pop scene, the band has been globally recognized by names such as Radio Disney and the MTV Video Music Awards. Their latest release, The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE, charted No.5 on the Billboard 200, establishing the boyband as a top-seller and leader of K-pop’s 4th generation.