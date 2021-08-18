Tomorrow X Together “LO$ER=LO♡ER” music video out now

- Advertisement -

K-pop’s ‘It’ Band of 2021 TOMORROW X TOGETHER (SOOBIN, YEONJUN, BEOMGYU, TAEHYUN, HUENINGKAI) are back with their new title track “‘LO$ER=LO♡ER.” TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s latest album, The Chaos Chapter: FIGHT OR ESCAPE, marks a swift return for the band just three months after their previous release, The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE.

The new repackage album, which completes TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s ‘Chaos Chapter’ series, depicts a world in which their dreams have been swept away by the towering presence of reality. As the world he once knew crumbles away, the boy feels small, insignificant, empty, and frozen. It isn’t until ‘you’ awaken the emotion of ‘love’ inside of him, that the boy seeks to step out beyond the freeze.

In The Chaos Chapter: FIGHT OR ESCAPE, he wants to make a choice for ‘you’: to FIGHT against the world or to ESCAPE together with you.

The new title, “LO$ER=LO♡ER” (read “loser lover”), is a catchy emo pop punk track that expresses a real-world “loser’s” desire to be a hero and “lover” to his one-and-only. The song’s title is a creative representation of modern desires; the boy yearns not only to change his circumstances and a heroic lover for ‘you,’ but also seeks riches that will fund your joint rescue from the crutches of this materialistic world. Through its catchy melodies, the song provides a Gen Z perspective on the realities of the world.

The repackaged album consists of eleven tracks in total, three of which are new tracks: “LO$ER=LO♡ER,” the first fan dedicated song “MOA Diary (Dubaddu Wari Wari),” and “0X1=LOVESONG (I Know I Love You) feat. Seori (Emocore Mix).”

TOMORROW X TOGETHER charted their previous album at No.5 on the Billboard 200 where it has remained in the chart for nine consecutive weeks to date, solidifying the band’s position as K-pop’s ‘It’ Band of 2021. The group’s first English track “Magic” became the #1 Most Added on Mediabase Top 40 Add Board on June 1. The repackaged album, The Chaos Chapter: FIGHT OR ESCAPE, recorded over 560K copies in pre-sale as of today.

TRACKLIST

LO$ER=LO♡ER Anti-Romantic 0X1=LOVESONG (I Know I Love You) feat. Seori Magic Ice Cream What if I had been that PUMA No Rules MOA Diary (Dubaddu Wari Wari) Dear Sputnik Frost 0X1=LOVESONG (I Know I Love You) feat. Seori (Emocore Mix)

TOMORROW X TOGETHER TOMORROW X TOGETHER, read as “Tomorrow by Together,” has come together under one dream in hopes of building a new tomorrow. The act consists of SOOBIN, YEONJUN, BEOMGYU, TAEHYUN, and HUENINGKAI.

In just two months after its debut in March 2019, TOMORROW X TOGETHER successfully sold out their first U.S. showcase in 6 cities. Emerging as super rookies within the global K-pop scene, the band has been globally recognized by names such as Radio Disney and the MTV Video Music Awards.

Through music, TOMORROW X TOGETHER continues to tell personal stories that draw empathy from youth all over the world. Their relatable and universal narrative has enabled their latest release, The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE, to rank No.5 on the Billboard 200, establishing the boyband as a chart-topper and K-pop’s ‘It’ Band of 2021.