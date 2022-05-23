Tomorrow X Together debuts No.4 on Billboard 200

- Advertisement -

K-Pop boy band Tomorrow X Together, which comprises of Soobin, Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyun, and Hueningkai, have made it to the fourth position on the Billboard 200.

According to an article by Billboard, Tomorrow X Together have charted their 4th EP, ‘minisode 2: Thursday’s Child’, at Number fourth on the Billboard 200, as well as Number 1 on Billboard’s Top Album Sales chart with the third-largest sales week of any album in 2022.

‘minisode 2: Thursday’s Child’ marks Tomorrow X Together’s sixth entry into the Billboard 200 and second consecutive entry into the chart’s Top 5.

The band’s debut album, ‘The Dream Chapter: Star’, charted at No.140; the third EP, ‘minisode1 : Blue Hour’, charted at No.25; the Japanese first studio album, ‘Still Dreamin’, charted at No.173; the second studio album, ‘The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE’, charted at No.5; the Japanese first EP, ‘Chaotic Wonderland’ charted at No.177; and the newest 4th EP, ‘minisode 2: Thursday’s Child’, charted at No.4.