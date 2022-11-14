Tomorrow X Together, first K-pop act to win ‘Best Asia Act’ category at MTV EMAs

TOMORROW X TOGETHER (SOOBIN, YEONJUN, BEOMGYU, TAEHYUN, and HUENINGKAI) bagged their first trophy at the ‘MTV Europe Music Awards (hereinafter ‘MTV EMAs’).’ The Gen Z’s ‘It’ boys won the ‘Best Asia Act’ at the ‘2022 MTV EMAs’ held at the PSD Bank Dome in Dusseldorf, Germany, on November 13. TOMORROW X TOGETHER set a record to be the first K-pop act to grab the category at the MTV EMAs.

TOMORROW X TOGETHER sent thanks to their fans, MOA, for the award, saying “We are incredibly excited to be named ‘Best Asia Act’ of 2022! We couldn’t have done it without MOA. There are good things coming. So, please keep an eye out.”

While gearing up for their new album release in January 2023, TOMORROW X TOGETHER will attend the 2022 American Music Awards in Los Angeles on November 20, where they have been nominated for the ‘Favorite K-Pop Artist’ category in recognition of their expanding presence in the global K-pop scene.

TOMORROW X TOGETHER are regarded as K-pop’s voice of Gen Z for their musical narratives, which focus on the common experiences and emotions of youth across the globe. Consisting of five members—SOOBIN, YEONJUN, BEOMGYU, TAEHYUN, and HUENINGKAI—TOMORROW X TOGETHER took the K-pop industry by storm, racking up over 10 ‘Rookie of the Year’ awards and selling out their first U.S. showcase across 6 cities in 2019, the year of their debut.

TOMORROW X TOGETHER have been listed at the top of Billboard’s “25 Best K-Pop Songs of 2021: Critics’ Picks” with their 2021 release, The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE, and the subsequent album The Chaos Chapter: FIGHT OR ESCAPE was featured on Rolling Stone’s “The 50 Best Albums of 2021” as the only album by a Korean act.

The quintet further expanded their global presence when they were nominated for “New Artist of 2021” and elected “Hero of the Year” at the BandLab NME Awards 2022. TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s newest 2022 release, minisode 2: Thursday’s Child, debuted at No.4 on the Billboard 200. The ‘It’ boys recently completed their first world tour, ‘ACT : LOVESICK,’ a grand series of 19 shows in 13 cities.