Tomorrow X Together return to No. 8 on Billboard 200

K-pop’s ‘It’ Band of 2021 TOMORROW X TOGETHER (SOOBIN, YEONJUN, BEOMGYU, TAEHYUN, HUENINGKAI) return to the Billboard 200 at No. 8 with The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE. According to the Billboard 200 (chart dated September 4, 2021), TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s second studio album The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE rises back the ranks to No. 8 after the release of their repackaged album, The Chaos Chapter: FIGHT OR ESCAPE.

This makes TOMORROW X TOGETHER the third K-pop act in history to chart a single album more than twice within Top 10 of the Billboard 200. The Gen Z ‘It’ band now also holds the record for the longest charting K-pop album of 2021 on the Billboard 200. The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE made its debut at No. 5 on the Billboard 200 and remained in the chart for nine consecutive weeks. The new chart week marks the album’s 10th week on the chart.

On Billboard, The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE tops the World Albums chart and ranks No. 2 on Top Album Sales and Top Current Album Sales respectively, as well as No. 3 on Tastemaker Albums this week.

About TOMORROW X TOGETHER TOMORROW X TOGETHER, read as “Tomorrow by Together,” has come together under one dream in hopes of building a new tomorrow. The act consists of SOOBIN, YEONJUN, BEOMGYU, TAEHYUN, and HUENINGKAI.

In just two months after its debut in March 2019, TOMORROW X TOGETHER successfully sold out their first U.S. showcase in 6 cities. Emerging as super rookies within the global K-pop scene, the band has been globally recognized by names such as Radio Disney and the MTV Video Music Awards.

Through music, TOMORROW X TOGETHER continues to tell personal stories that draw empathy from youth all over the world. Their relatable and universal narrative has enabled their latest release, The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE, to rank No.5 on the Billboard 200, establishing the boyband as a chart-topper and K-pop’s ‘It’ Band of 2021.