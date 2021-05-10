Tomorrow X Together reveals concept trailer for ‘Freeze’

Adv.

Tomorrow X Together (Soobin, Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyun, Hueningkai) gears up for the upcoming release of their second studio album with a stunning concept trailer. The album is slated for release on May 31.

The newly released clip begins with the words: “Fight, flight or FREEZE.” The members of TOMORROW X TOGETHER are gathered in front of an arcade machine when a snowball hits BEOMGYU on the back of his head out of nowhere. SOOBIN attempts to enter another coin into the machine but the coin slot now appears to be frozen.

The members escape out of the frozen space, thwarting attacks of the ice on the way. As they kick and punch their way through, YEONJUN is trapped between large obstructions of ice. TAEHYUN slides down an escalator to join the other members, and YEONJUN jumps down from his entrapment. Together once again, the five members continue on their efforts to destroy and evade the ice.



Despite their relentless efforts to break away, the members eventually become frozen in a thick layer of ice. A silhouette of a girl emerges as light, and the ice that envelopes them begins to melt.

The concept trailer kicks off further album teaser contents to follow—three versions of concept photos, an album tracklist, and album preview. Following the group’s success for minisode1 : Blue Hour, TOMORROW X TOGETHER is expected to reach new heights worldwide with The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE.

TOMORROW X TOGETHER, read as “Tomorrow by Together,” has come together under one dream in hopes of building a new tomorrow. The act consists of Soobin, Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyun and Hueningkai.



In just two months after its debut in March 2019, TOMORROW X TOGETHER successfully sold out their first US showcase in 6 cities. Emerging as super rookies within the global K-pop scene, the band has been globally recognized by names such as Radio Disney and the MTV Video Music Awards.

Their latest release, minisode1 : Blue Hour, charted No. 25 on the Billboard 200, establishing the boyband as a top-seller and leader of K-pop’s 4th generation.