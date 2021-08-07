Tomorrow X Together The Chaos Chapter: Fight or Escape tracklist revealed

- Advertisement -

Gen Z ‘It’ boys TOMORROW X TOGETHER (SOOBIN, YEONJUN, BEOMGYU, TAEHYUN, HUENINGKAI) have revealed the tracklist for their repackaged second studio album, The Chaos Chapter: FIGHT OR ESCAPE. The album is slated for release on August 17.

The Chaos Chapter: FIGHT OR ESCAPE consists of eleven tracks total, including the new title “LO$ER=LO♡ER” (read “loser lover”), “MOA Diary (Dubaddu Wari Wari),” and “0X1=LOVESONG (I Know I Love You) feat. Seori (Emocore Mix).” The remaining eight tracks were first revealed earlier in May through TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s second studio album, The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE.

The new album’s title track “LO$ER=LO♡ER” credits globally renowned names such as songwriter Billy Walsh (credited in works with Justin Bieber and The Weeknd) and producer Louis Bell (credited in works with Post Malone, Camila Cabello, 5 Seconds Of Summer, Selena Gomez, and Taylor Swift).

“MOA Diary (Dubaddu Wari Wari)” is TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s first fan song dedicated to MOA who have supported them through thick and thin. In this track, the band logs their everyday thoughts and feelings in an “exchange diary” with MOA and experiences magic in the sharing of their emotions. The song’s lyrics were penned by the five members.

Gen Z ‘It’ Boys TOMORROW X TOGETHER charted their previous album at No.5 on the Billboard 200 where it has remained in the chart for eight consecutive weeks to date, and its English track “Magic” became the #1 Most Added on Mediabase Top 40 Add Board on June 1. The band will reveal their album preview on August 11.

TRACKLIST

LO$ER=LO♡ER Anti-Romantic 0X1=LOVESONG (I Know I Love You) feat. Seori Magic Ice Cream What if I had been that PUMA No Rules MOA Diary (Dubaddu Wari Wari) Dear Sputnik Frost 0X1=LOVESONG (I Know I Love You) feat. Seori (Emocore Mix)

TOMORROW X TOGETHER, read as “Tomorrow by Together,” has come together under one dream in hopes of building a new tomorrow. The act consists of SOOBIN, YEONJUN, BEOMGYU, TAEHYUN, and HUENINGKAI.

In just two months after its debut in March 2019, TOMORROW X TOGETHER successfully sold out their first US showcase in 6 cities. Emerging as super rookies within the global K-pop scene, the band has been globally recognized by names such as Radio Disney and the MTV Video Music Awards.

Their latest release, The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE, charted No.5 on the Billboard 200, establishing the boyband as a top-seller and leader of K-pop’s 4th generation.