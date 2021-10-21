- Advertisement -

K-pop ‘It’ band of 2021 TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s members YEONJUN and TAEHYUN dropped their cover of ‘Stay’ by The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber.

In the video released on October 20, posted via TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s official social media channels, YEONJUN and TAEHYUN perform a unique rendition of ‘Stay’ from a cozy room decorated with posters.

- Advertisement -

Following their first debut anniversary, TOMORROW X TOGETHER released covers of “In My Blood,” “thank u, next,” “F2020,” and “Sriracha” as a group. Members have also released a series of solo covers such as TAEHYUN’s “Over and Over Again,” YEONJUN’s “Song Cry,” and HUENINGKAI’s “Youngblood.”

TOMORROW X TOGETHER will release their 1st Japanese EP, Chaotic Wonderland on November 10.

- Advertisement -

About TOMORROW X TOGETHER TOMORROW X TOGETHER, read as “Tomorrow by Together,” has come together under one dream in hopes of building a new tomorrow. The act consists of SOOBIN, YEONJUN, BEOMGYU, TAEHYUN, and HUENINGKAI.

In just two months after its debut in March 2019, TOMORROW X TOGETHER successfully sold out their first U.S. showcase in 6 cities. Emerging as super rookies within the global K-pop scene, the band has been globally recognized by names such as Radio Disney and the MTV Video Music Awards.

- Advertisement -

Through music, TOMORROW X TOGETHER continues to tell personal stories that draw empathy from youth all over the world. Their relatable and universal narrative has enabled their second studio album, The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE, to rank No.5 on the Billboard 200, establishing the boyband as a chart-topper and K-pop’s ‘It’ Band of 2021.