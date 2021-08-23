Tony Kakkar: Sisters’ reaction to my music is poles apart

- Advertisement -

Singer-composer Tony Kakkar, who is also the brother of celebrated singers Sonu and Neha Kakkar, says that both his sisters’ reaction to his work is poles apart.

Known for his popular numbers like ‘Sawan Aaya Hai’, ‘Khuda Bhi’, ‘Mile Ho Tum’, ‘Mohabbat Nasha Hai’, ‘Coca Cola Tu’, ‘Dheeme Dheeme’ among many others, Tony recently released the music video ‘Saath Kya Nibhaoge’.

“When it comes to their reaction to my songs, both my sisters are very different. And their response and reaction matters to me. Since Sonu didi and Neha are very different as singers also their listening habits are different. On peppy numbers like ‘Coca Cola Tu’ or even a recreation like ‘Saath Kya Nibhaoge’, if as first reaction Neha is dancing, clapping, I know it’s going to work for my young audience because we have steady followers of dance numbers.

“When it comes to Sonu didi though, she has two ways to say that the song will not enter her playlist. She would either say, ‘kal batati hoon, mujhe thoda time de’, meaning she did not like the song as much. Or she would say, ‘it will commercially do well, you will get a lot of views on social media, not for my playlist though’,” Tony said.

As the song ‘Saath Kya Nibhaoge’ is a recreated version of a 90s popular hit, Tony also mentioned, “It was a song that was popular among my parents’ generation. So getting validation from my parents was equally important. These days there are so many songs that get remade and most of the time they face criticism, that is why I felt the pressure. But with Farah Khan directing the video, Sonu Sood sir made it look perfect.”

The recreated version of the song is sung by Altaf Raja along with Tony and produced by Anshul Garg.