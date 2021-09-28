- Advertisement -

Ghanaian artist KiDi, real name Denis Nana Dawmena, released his new single ‘Touch It’ back in June – an Afrobeats infused high-life anthem – that went on to achieve world domination.

‘Touch It’ is currently charting on Shazam globally in over 24 countries. Not stopping there, the single debuted on the Billboard World Digital chart at #20 and is currently sitting at #8 on the UK Afrobeats Official Chart. As of today, the song has surpassed 10 Million audio streams on Spotify.

- Advertisement -

The song’s craze in India is evident from the millions of views that videos uploaded are generating via the #TouchItChallenge across social video sharing apps. Top Indian influencers, celebrities and Bollywood personalities have taken up the challenge. Farah Khan, Shilpa Shetty, Malaika & Amrita Arora, Remo D’Souza, Natasa Stankovic, Gauahar Khan, Sophie Choudury, Urvashi Rautela are just a few names who have posted their videos dancing to the infectious song, who’s quirky hook line goes “shut up and bend over, let your backa do the talking over”.

On ‘Touch It’, KiDi ensures that the summary melody, combined with his smooth vocals allow for a little bit of sunshine even in the darkest of days. ‘Touch It’ is taken from KiDi’s new album titled The Golden Boy which dropped on 17th June this year.

- Advertisement -

With the album already at over 162 million sales and counting, KiDi’s gone on to win Artist Of The Year, Song Of The Year and EP Of The Year at the `3Music Awards 2021’ – Ghana’s most prestigious music awards. So it’s safe to say that KiDi is truly is one of the hottest prospects to come out of West Africa in recent times.

The Ghanaian superstar is already so established, but it still feels like he is only just getting started. Having built an online following with over 1.8 million Instagram followers, 18 million listens on Spotify, and 62 million views on YouTube respectively, KiDi is really building an army. With his highly applauded sophomore album The Golden Boy, the future for KiDi is bright.